On The Move by mzzhope
Photo 1327

On The Move

The American Robins are loading up on berries . Time to migrate!
https://journeynorth.org/robins
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Hope D Jennings

Lin ace
What an awesome pov! Fav.
October 13th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous!
October 13th, 2020  
Barb ace
Best photo of a robin that I have ever seen! A definite fav!
October 13th, 2020  
