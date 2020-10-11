Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1327
On The Move
The American Robins are loading up on berries . Time to migrate!
https://journeynorth.org/robins
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
3
3
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3523
photos
249
followers
170
following
363% complete
View this month »
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th October 2020 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
robin
Lin
ace
What an awesome pov! Fav.
October 13th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous!
October 13th, 2020
Barb
ace
Best photo of a robin that I have ever seen! A definite fav!
October 13th, 2020
