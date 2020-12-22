Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1399
A Cardinal’s Crimson Crest
I love these crested birds! Today I did a study of crest shots . The one that looks like a “snow shark” was taken while the bird was foraging on a path we shoveled.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3597
photos
245
followers
125
following
383% complete
View this month »
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Latest from all albums
1393
1394
1395
1396
930
1397
1398
1399
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
,
crest
,
hdjcollage
katy
ace
What amazing close up views! I have never seen this so clearly before. I love the snow shark one!
December 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close