A Cardinal’s Crimson Crest by mzzhope
Photo 1399

A Cardinal’s Crimson Crest

I love these crested birds! Today I did a study of crest shots . The one that looks like a “snow shark” was taken while the bird was foraging on a path we shoveled.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
katy ace
What amazing close up views! I have never seen this so clearly before. I love the snow shark one!
December 23rd, 2020  
