Photo 1434
The Life of Trees 26
"I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently?” -Lewis Carroll
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th January 2021 3:50pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
woods
,
hdjtrees21
