Crocodile Bridge

The Tarcoles River (Crocodile Bridge) is the place to view crocodiles from a safe distance in Costa Rica. One of my favorite places to stop but the river ( and the crocs) are always caked in brown mud. I thought I would try to edit this photo from last March for black and white landscape week ..and I do like it better. I would normally be planning and packing for Costa Rica at this time of year. I’ll have to sit this one out until I can get a COVID vax