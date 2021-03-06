Previous
Next
Indigo Doorstop by mzzhope
Photo 1473

Indigo Doorstop

We use this Amazon gift bag filled with sand to keep the door ajar so Harry can get out on to the porch.
For Indigo day of Rainbow month.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44736/rainbow-challenge-2021
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
great to see 're use' for something useful!
March 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise