Photo 1483
Remnants of Autumn
Little Privet leaves hanging on. For Orange Day of Rainbow Month.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44736/rainbow-challenge-2021
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
16th March 2021 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2021
