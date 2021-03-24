Previous
Sunny Day in the Park by mzzhope
Photo 1491

Sunny Day in the Park

We spent the day in Ringwood State Park yesterday. No real color yet, but it was a bright and sunny day.Took this shot for Yellow Day. I took so many photos that I am going to use some of my park pictures for the rest of this week.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44736/rainbow-challenge-2021
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
gloria jones ace
Lovely light, tones, reflections
March 24th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Wonderful reflections!
March 24th, 2021  
