Connections by mzzhope
Photo 1576

Connections

“A blade of grass is the journeywork of the stars”
-Walt Whitman

One for the abstract challenge.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Hope D Jennings

katy
Fabulous detail and shallow DOF all at the same time!
June 18th, 2021  
LManning (Laura)
A lovely, soft feel to this.
June 18th, 2021  
