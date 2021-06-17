Sign up
Photo 1576
Connections
“A blade of grass is the journeywork of the stars”
-Walt Whitman
One for the abstract challenge.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
2
2
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3790
photos
252
followers
128
following
431% complete
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
17th June 2021 2:32pm
Tags
grass
,
abstract-54
katy
ace
Fabulous detail and shallow DOF all at the same time!
June 18th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely, soft feel to this.
June 18th, 2021
