Cat Nap by mzzhope
Photo 1579

Cat Nap

Harry spending Father’s Day relaxing on his bed/scratching post.
I suspect there must be some of his adorable offspring out there somewhere since he spent his young adulthood as a feral.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Hope D Jennings

mzzhope
Liz Milne ace
So sweet~ adorable photo :)
June 21st, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Sweet!
June 21st, 2021  
