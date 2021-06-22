Previous
Next
Sitting at the Table by mzzhope
Photo 1581

Sitting at the Table

Just an iPhone photo for today.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice textures and tones. I like the bokeh too
June 23rd, 2021  
M. Brutus ace
LOVE this photo. The clarity, subtlety, lighting and composition. I love your choice just to show us this part of it. Fav
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise