Blown Glass by mzzhope
Blown Glass

The inside bottom of a little vase for the Macro Translucent Challenge. Taken at night on top of light from my IPad.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Annie D ace
beautiful curves and colours
July 6th, 2021  
