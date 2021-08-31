Previous
Bunny Bum by mzzhope
Photo 1651

Bunny Bum

Just a quick snap of my girl,Gracie. She doesn’t have a typical “cotton” tail. Hers is long..more like a deer. She twitches it like a deer too! Sometimes she wags it like a dog.
31st August 2021

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
