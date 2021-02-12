Previous
Friday is cheating day by nami
Photo 2612

Friday is cheating day

Coworker started to eat healthy but every friday is her cheat day. So usually we eat some fast food or something like that. The pizza was sooo good and we actually managed to eat it all before custumers arrived.
12th February 2021

Eva

@nami
