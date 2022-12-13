Previous
Table with a toy? by nami
Photo 3279

Table with a toy?

We bought this dragonball surprise bag and this is what we got. Vegeta driving a police car. First we hated it a little bit but had so much fun with it later in the day.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Eva

@nami
