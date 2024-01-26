Sign up
Photo 3688
Meeting
We had a morning meeting at work. It was the same as every meeting we had with some unexpected twists. I felt exhausted all day because of it. Returning to work in the evening felt like a nightmare.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
