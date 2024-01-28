Previous
Sad show by nami
Photo 3690

Sad show

I was working on my SQL course project and needed something in the background. I have no idea what I'm doing, but I love playing with the SQL language.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Eva

@nami
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise