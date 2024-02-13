Previous
Pust by nami
Pust

Yearly carnival. After work, I dressed as a cowboy with very little effort and went to a nearby Irish pub for a beer. We used to dress up a bit, but we were almost the only ones dressed up at that pub
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Eva

@nami
