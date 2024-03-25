Previous
Kuskus everywhere by nami
Kuskus everywhere

I bought this coat a long time ago, but I didn't like it, so I never wore it. This year, I had to wear it for two occasions, and I liked how it looked. So, I've decided to wear it this spring and look a bit more fabulous than I usually do.
25th March 2024

Eva

@nami
