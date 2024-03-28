Previous
Preparing for easter by nami
Photo 3750

Preparing for easter

This year, we decided to dye the eggs using onion skins, which I collected from the restaurant where I work over the last month. They turned out really pretty—probably the prettiest I have ever colored.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Eva

@nami
Photo Details

