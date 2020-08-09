Previous
Pizza by narayani
Photo 1317

Pizza

Well, that storm they forecast certainly came! Made some pots and made some pizza and didn’t venture out the front door!
(Shoulda put the cheese on before the toppings...)
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

narayani

