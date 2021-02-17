Previous
Rog by narayani
Photo 1509

Rog

He kept saying the light in the background was no good but didn’t move for me!
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
413% complete

