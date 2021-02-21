Sign up
Photo 1513
Yatra and Karuna
Another edit from a photo taken July last year.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1513
photos
22
followers
15
following
414% complete
View this month »
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
Views
2
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th July 2020 3:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2021
