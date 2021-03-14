Previous
Purple by narayani
Photo 1533

Purple

I’ve been wondering what on earth I have in the house that’s purple (besides my raincoat that I used last year) and it was staring me in the face - my new favourite bag.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
420% complete

