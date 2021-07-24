Previous
Tangled by narayani
Photo 1666

Tangled

One of my favourite trees in the park…
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot with lovely sky and clouds peeking through.
July 24th, 2021  
