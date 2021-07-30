Previous
Finally! by narayani
Photo 1672

Finally!

There are signs in the park telling us to be aware of long neck tortoises…but I had never seen one…until yesterday. They move faster than I expected!
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
