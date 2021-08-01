Sign up
Photo 1674
Sunday
Was woken at 1.30am by the gale force winds which blew all day. (And kept me awake) Survived the day with a good book and toffees from the “labour treat bag” I have packed ready to go…
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
