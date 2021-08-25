Previous
I had some lovely solo Ren time this afternoon while the kids went looking at fridges. And then some time all together.
25th August 2021

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
