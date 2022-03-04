Previous
Sculpture at Bathers by narayani
Photo 1889

Sculpture at Bathers

I’m a sucker for a kinetic sculpture. I’d like a couple of these in my garden. Fitted a new shower, picked up some stuff for the garden (not these cool sculptures!) and babysat Ren for a few hours
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
They do look fabulous, lovely find and shot.
March 4th, 2022  
