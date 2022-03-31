Previous
Stewed Apple by narayani
Photo 1916

Stewed Apple

31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Desi
hahaha. Seems this is not exactly his favourite food (yet).
March 31st, 2022  
narayani
@seacreature He kept wanting more, but this was the response each time!
March 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
Eeeek, not a favourite of his ;-)
March 31st, 2022  
Desi
@narayani Oh that is so cute. There's something about it that he wants - perhaps the sweetness? But also something he still has to get used to..
March 31st, 2022  
