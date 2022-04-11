Previous
Kintsugi by narayani
Photo 1927

Kintsugi

Is a Japanese technique used to mend broken ceramics. I do a cheats version with glue and ceramic stain.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
JackieR ace
If you wanted could you use gold glue?? Beautiful repairs
April 11th, 2022  
narayani
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I didn’t know there was such a thing as gold glue?! As long as it was suitable for gluing ceramics - then sure. And, thank you 😊
April 11th, 2022  
