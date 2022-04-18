Previous
Seconds Later by narayani
Photo 1934

Seconds Later

The blocks didn’t go down, but Max moved in 😉
Today was spent recovering from a very broken sleep last night (everyone stayed over)
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
How sweet this is, a lovely shot and moment.
April 18th, 2022  
