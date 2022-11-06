Previous
Waste Free by narayani
Photo 2136

Waste Free

I hope people take more notice of the cute fabric, and the gift, than my poorly made, re-usable gift bags. Part one of trying to have less waste this Christmas. I struggled sewing a rectangle…how on earth do people make clothes?!!
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Very easy with a pattern and instructions and practice makes perfect ;-) love the fabric you chose.
November 6th, 2022  
