Gwennie by narayani
Gwennie

Naveena’s mum is here after living in Bahrain for 28 years.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
such a lovely happy shot.
November 24th, 2022  
KWind ace
Wonderful smiles!
November 24th, 2022  
