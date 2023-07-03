Sign up
Previous
Photo 2375
Grey Day
A very different day today…grey, wet and windy.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2831
photos
25
followers
18
following
650% complete
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd July 2023 3:00pm
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeus colour, love the droplets.
July 3rd, 2023
