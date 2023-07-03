Previous
Grey Day by narayani
Grey Day

A very different day today…grey, wet and windy.
narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeus colour, love the droplets.
July 3rd, 2023  
