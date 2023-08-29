Sign up
Previous
Photo 2432
Manning Park
A lovely walk with Naveena and the dogs
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
1
1
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2888
photos
25
followers
18
following
666% complete
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th August 2023 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper-barks
Diana
ace
I love your shot of this amazing park! Such wonderful shaped trees, textures and reflections.
August 29th, 2023
