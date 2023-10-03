Previous
Luminarium by narayani
Luminarium

We got to go in today! I’m sure more photos will follow, but this gives you an idea of what it was like inside.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
675% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture and colours, that must have been fabulous walking around this colourful place.
October 3rd, 2023  
