Photo 2482
More New Leaves
Which seems a bit odd but they look very healthy.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2939
photos
25
followers
18
following
680% complete
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th October 2023 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mango
Diana
ace
They look fabulous, lovely colours too.
October 19th, 2023
