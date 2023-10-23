Previous
Yesterday by narayani
Yesterday

A nice find on yesterday’s walk.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
a wonderful find and capture, I love the colours, textures and symmetry!
October 23rd, 2023  
