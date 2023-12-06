Previous
And so it Begins by narayani
Photo 2531

And so it Begins

Garage cleared ✅
Garage cleaned ✅
First two deliveries delivered ✅
Courtyard full of all the stuff that had been in garage ✅ 😩
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
693% complete

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Let's get some photos of the progress too. 😀😀😀
December 6th, 2023  
