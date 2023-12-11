Sign up
Previous
Photo 2536
Tootsie 💔
My dear sweet girl left us today 😢
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2992
photos
25
followers
17
following
694% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th May 2023 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kelpie-cross
Diana
ace
I am so sorry for your loss Narayani, how heartbreaking.
December 11th, 2023
