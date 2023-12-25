Sign up
Photo 2550
Merry Christmas
From all of us to all of you ❤️
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous and happy family photo! Merry Christmas to all of you :-)
December 25th, 2023
