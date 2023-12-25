Previous
Merry Christmas by narayani
Photo 2550

Merry Christmas

From all of us to all of you ❤️
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Such a fabulous and happy family photo! Merry Christmas to all of you :-)
December 25th, 2023  
