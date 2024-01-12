Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2568
Dry
We’re not even half way through summer and the lake at Manning Park is almost totally dry 😢
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3024
photos
24
followers
17
following
703% complete
View this month »
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th January 2024 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
That is so sad, we are not getting enough rain either. The veld fires have started and the choppers are getting the water from the local dams and lakes. They too will soon be empty
January 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close