Dry by narayani
Photo 2568

Dry

We’re not even half way through summer and the lake at Manning Park is almost totally dry 😢
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
That is so sad, we are not getting enough rain either. The veld fires have started and the choppers are getting the water from the local dams and lakes. They too will soon be empty
January 12th, 2024  
