Previous
One From the Archives by narayani
Photo 2590

One From the Archives

Because this morning’s food shot did not translate well to b&w
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous textures and pipes, pity about the graffiti ;-)
February 3rd, 2024  
Desi
Great b&w. Yes, some shots really are better in colour
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise