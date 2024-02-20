Previous
After his best day yet at daycare, an icecream in the tent Papa found, and some cartoons, life couldn’t get much better.
20th February 2024

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
