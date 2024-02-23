Previous
Whose Bed? by narayani
Whose Bed?

Max seems to like Ren’s new bed. He also seems a little guilty/embarrassed 😂
23rd February 2024

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
715% complete

Diana ace
Oh how cute, maybe he just wants to be friends with all those other fellows on the bed ;-)
February 23rd, 2024  
