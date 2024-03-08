Previous
Coffee and Cake by narayani
Photo 2624

Coffee and Cake

With Batman 🥰
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
718% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
He looks absolutely delighted, how cute he is.
March 8th, 2024  
