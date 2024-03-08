Sign up
Photo 2624
Coffee and Cake
With Batman 🥰
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3080
photos
24
followers
17
following
718% complete
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th March 2024 10:23am
Tags
toddler-life
Diana
ace
He looks absolutely delighted, how cute he is.
March 8th, 2024
