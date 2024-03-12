Previous
Clasped Hands by narayani
Clasped Hands

Not the name of the sculpture, but the reason I took the photo 😉
narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot and great framing of the hands.
March 12th, 2024  
