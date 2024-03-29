Previous
Hot x Buns by narayani
Photo 2645

Hot x Buns

It’s tricky taking a selfie with so many people 😂 Had a few friends over for coffee and hot x buns. Then went (on my scooter) into town with Evelyne (on her bike) to see some of the Street Art Festival.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise