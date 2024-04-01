Sign up
Previous
Photo 2648
Something Odd
For April Fools Day. Spotted this on the weekend and had to wonder…
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Merrelyn
ace
Hmm, I wonder what they were thinking?
April 1st, 2024
