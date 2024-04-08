Previous
Love it! by narayani
When new neighbours complain about a long term resident’s bus parked on the verge 😂 As well as this fabulous sign, another 3 buses have appeared on the street 🤣
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
